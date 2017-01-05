Jail warning for Telford man, 26, who stamped on woman during party

A Telford man has been warned that he could face an immediate prison sentence after it was found he stamped on the shoulder of a woman at a party.

David Hayfield, of Culmington, Stirchley, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told he and the victim were at the party, at his sister Danielle Hayfield’s house in Randlay, Telford, on June 14, 2015.

Hayfield admitted pulling his victim’s hair but denied stamping on her.

However after a two-hour-long hearing – and based on the evidence put before the court from Hayfield, the victim and other partygoers – Mr Recorder Martin Jackson said he believed the accounts of the victim and partygoer Hannah Bamford. She said she witnessed the stamping incident.

This was supported by medical evidence which showed there was some injury to the woman’s right shoulder.

Giving evidence, the victim said she was trying to calm Hayfield, 26, down at the party after another incident.

They were on the landing when he “screamed in her face, and was so close that saliva sprayed in her face” before he grabbed her by her ponytail.

They fell down the stairs and that was when he stamped on her while wearing trainers.

During his evidence, Hayfield said he had no recollection of what happened that night.

“I can only say what happened by what other people had told me. I was told by my sister I pulled the victim by her ponytail but that I didn’t stamp on her,” he said.

Prosecutor Edward Soulsby said when police arrived at the party, Hayfield was shirtless and “clearly intoxicated”.

“The victim was clearly distressed, complaining of being in pain”, he said.

Recorder Jackson described the incident as an “unpleasant, drunken assault”.

Hayfield will be sentenced on January 13, following the preparation of a pre-sentence review from the probation service.

Ahead of his sentence, Recorder Jackson said: “I make no promises about your sentence. This was an unpleasant, drunken assault and there’s every chance you should expect immediate custody.”