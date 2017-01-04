Telford van thief pushes woman to the ground

A Telford woman cleaning her van was pushed to the ground by a thief who drove off in the vehicle.

The van was stolen from a courtyard in Woodside

The owner, a woman in her 60s, was cleaning the wing mirror when a man pushed her and got into the vehicle.

She had been cleaning the wing mirror of the white Volkswagen Caddy in a courtyard on The Saplings in Woodside yesterday with the engine running.

The thief drove out of the courtyard in the direction of the junction with Woodside Avenue.

The victim's van has a registration plate ending in MPO.

The thief is described as a white man, between 40 to 45 years old, of a stocky build. He is about 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark hair in a bowl cut hairstyle and stubble on his face.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 227S of January 3. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org