Telford police in 'anniversary walk' a week after man attacked and threatened with knife and hammer

Police will be carrying out an "anniversary walk", one week after an assault left a 65-year-old man with serious injuries.

Three men, armed with a hammer and a knife assaulted the man inside and outside of a house in Stebbings, Sutton Hill, after demanding money from him.

Now police will be returning to the scene in the hopes of finding more information about what happened.

The attack took place about 6.30pm on December 28 and men made off from the property, having stolen some money, a knife and two coats, also containing money.

One of the coats is described as a navy quilted padded jacket, size medium, with a zipped front and a pocket on the left chest area with a vertical zip.

The other is described as a dark green, thigh length jacket, with two side pockets and a missing hood. These may have been discarded nearby and police are appealing for anyone who has seen them to contact them.

The three men are described as white, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing, one was wearing a balaclava and the other two were wearing woollen style hats. One of them was carrying a red pizza delivery bag.

Officers will be in the area talking to people about the assault and asking if they saw anything the previous week, or have any more information that could help police with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Robert Mountford said: "An anniversary walk through gives us the opportunity to revisit an area and speak to people who may have been there at the time of the incident, or who have seen something, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be, which could help the investigation.

"We're extremely concerned by the savage and unprovoked nature of this assault on a man who was just going about his business.

"He is recovering from his injuries, but has been left very shaken from his ordeal.

"It is extremely important that we identify the people responsible for this crime and we continue to appeal to the community for information.

"We'd like to thank the members of the public who have provided information so far as part of our investigation, these have led to several useful lines of enquiry. "We firmly believe someone out there knows who has committed this offence and we would urge this person to contact police."

A 20-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, he has been released on bail until 1 February 2017.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could help police with their investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident 0536S of December 28.

To give information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.