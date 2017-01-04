Man accused of teenager's murder in Shrewsbury to appear in court

A man accused of the murder of a teenager in Shrewsbury will appear in court next week.

Declan Graves is charged with killing Michael Warham, who died after being stabbed in the street in Meole Brace in August.

Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 13 for a directions hearing.

His trial has been provisionally listed to start on February 6.

Graves is alleged to have murdered Michael, 16, after an altercation in the Meole Brace area of the town.

The victim, from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Drive, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1. He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery for his wounds, but he died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

It is still unclear why Michael, who was due to become a father, was in Shropshire, where he was staying or how long he had been in the county town.

At the time of the murder, police carried out door-to-door inquiries and also deployed a mobile police station to the area to carry out their investigation and to allay residents’ fears.

The investigation focused on three areas of Shrewsbury. The first area was the Stapleton Road/Wayford Close area of Meole Brace. Officers also concentrated their efforts on the area surrounding McDonalds restaurant and drive-through at Meole Brace Retail Park and nearby woodland.

At the time of his death, it was revealed that Michael was expecting a baby with his girlfriend Nikita.

Tributes were paid in memory of the teenager. His family said he was a “much-loved, remarkable young boy with a big heart and loving nature”.

In a statement, his family added: “We would also like to thank the medical staff at the hospital and all those who have helped the police at this time.”

His girlfriend said he was the “most loving and kindest lad”.