Man, 18, robbed of his iPhone in Telford

An 18-year-old man had his phone stolen in a robbery in Telford.

The man took his phone, a pink iPhone 7 out of his pocket to make a call in the gas works park, off Saville Street, Wellington.

As the call ended, he felt the phone being snatched from his hand and he was pushed to the ground.

When he got up, the robber had left the scene.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on New Years Eve.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time or has any information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 561 of 31 December. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org