Child, 4, among school sex abuse victims, West Mercia Police figures reveal

Children as young as four have been victims of sex offences in schools, new figures from West Mercia Police have revealed.

More than 400 reports of sexual offences happening in schools were made to the police force in the last three academic years.

The new statistics show that reports included rape, sexual grooming, voyeurism and abuse of children through sexual exploitation.

The number of sexual offences in schools had also more than doubled from 2013/14 to 2014/15.

Children’s charity NSPCC today said it was “deeply concerning”. But police said the rise could be down to more victims coming forward.

The figures show there were 73 reports between September 2013 and August 2014, compared to 185 reports between September 2014 and August 2015.

The number dropped slightly between September 2015 and August 2016, when 154 reports were recorded.

The figures, which were released by West Mercia Police – which covers Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire – following a freedom of information request, show the youngest victim was just four years old.

There were 88 reports of rape, many of which involved children under 16. The offence accounted for around one in four of the reports made over the three year period.

One in five reports involved sexual assaults on male children under the age of 13. And one in seven reports involved sexual activity involving a child under the age of 16.

There were 15 reports of exposure and voyeurism, one reported offence of sexual grooming and one involving the abuse of children through sexual exploitation. There were also five reports of people abusing a position of trust.

Engaging in sexual activity with a person who has a mental disorder accounted for one report in 2013/14, and three of the reports made were for causing sexual activity without consent.

DCI Alison Davies, from West Mercia Police, said: “As a force, we have seen an increase in the amount of recorded crime that involves social media and online communication, as well as a significant increase in non-recent reports of sexual abuse which date back years and even decades and relate to institutions and establishments which no longer exist.

“The increase is in line with national trends and we feel this is positive, indicating an increased confidence in victims coming forward to West Mercia Police.”

Imthiaz Rehman, for the NSPCC, said: “It is deeply concerning. Sexual offences, whether committed by another child or an adult, can have lifelong consequences. These figures should make authorities and parents sit up, take notice and redouble their efforts to keep children safe.”