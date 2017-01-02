Shoplifter stole £200 worth of chocolates and meat from Telford store

A shoplifter stole more than £200 worth of chocolates and meat from the same convenience store so he could buy gifts.

Unemployed laser machinist Sean McCambridge, aged 32, helped himself to the items on eight trips to One Stop, in Telford, magistrates heard last Friday.

He pleaded guilty to eight offences of theft between July and December 2016. And he admitted breach of a conditional discharge made on June 13 for offences of theft and racial aggravation.

Miss Jenny Hancox, mitigating, said: “He was taking drugs and lost his girlfriend and lost his job.

“He has a baby and wanted money to buy Christmas presents.”

For the thefts, the bench sentenced McCambridge, of Churncote, Stirchley, to a 12-month community order, a curfew with electronic tag for 60 days from 8pm to 6am and 10 rehabilitation days with probation.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £223 compensation to the One Stop Shop. There was no separate penalty for the breach matter.