Arrest made by police hunting van thief

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a number of thefts from vans in Mid Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been investigating after a number of thefts from vans in the Montgomeryshire, which were reported in October and November.

Alana Perrin, a spokeswoman for the force, said: “A 60-year-old man from the Macclesfield area has been arrested in connection with the offences and bailed pending further enquiries.

“Officers are carrying out proactive operations to combat any further thefts.

“They are reminding workmen to keep security tag their tools and equipment, and keep them locked away at night.”

Anyone with any information about the offences is asked to call either Dyfed-Powys Police 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org