Teenage boy missing from Bridgnorth is found dead in park

A teenager believed to have gone missing from Shropshire eight months ago has been found dead.

The body of the 17-year-old was found near the entrance to a park in Derbyshire on Christmas Day.

Detectives believe that Han Lam, also known as Hoang Trung, may have died elsewhere.

A teenager of the same name was reported missing from Bridgnorth in April. It is understood that he was in the care of the local authority.

The Vietnamese teenager had connections to the Birmingham area.

The body was discovered at Heanor Memorial Park at 9pm and officers are now appealing for information about a Toyota Avensis which was seen in the area.

A post mortem examination did not reveal the cause of death and further tests are due to be carried out.

DS Adam Gascoigne, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that the car was in the Heanor area between 11am and midday on Christmas Day and I’m asking anyone who has CCTV or dashboard cameras to check their footage for that time.

“Previously we were asking for anyone who had seen anything suspicious during the afternoon. That timescale has now widened.

“Mr Lam’s death remains unexplained and we believe he may have died in a different place to where he was found.”

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police said: “Detectives from Derbyshire Police have been liaising with their counterparts on the West Mercia force.”