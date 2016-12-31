Shropshire 999 hoax caller is jailed

A hoax caller who repeatedly made nuisance phone calls to the emergency services in Shropshire has been jailed.

Up to six police officers including taser units were deployed on three occasions this month when Tehfoor Javeed rang 999 to report false incidents in Telford and Shrewsbury.

The 20-year-old was arrested after his latest hoax phone calls, magistrates heard yesterday before jailing him for breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Mr Adam Warner, prosecuting, said: “On December 8, a 999 call was made at Shrewsbury bus station by the defendant who gave his name as Carlos.

“The caller said a male was found hanged at Shrewsbury bus station at stand S and the person had been cut down and someone was giving them CPR. Five police units and an ambulance on blue lights were despatched.

“Nobody was injured or receiving CPR when they arrived. A police officer spoke to Mr Javeed who said he had rung for the ambulance to report someone hanging.”

Mr Warner said the defendant called again on December 22 and claimed to be phoning from a property in Stirchley, Telford, where a woman was being assaulted.

The following day he phoned the emergency services and claimed he was being attacked by a man with an air rifle at Premier Inn, in Euston Way, Telford.

On Christmas Eve he made a further call claiming there was an incident at the same hotel. The court heard that on each occasion Javeed used an alias and several officers responded. Mr Warner added force liaison staff recognised Javeed’s voice when he rang.

Miss Jenny Hancox, for Javeed, said: “He doesn’t know why he did it. Looking at him you can see he is a complex individual. He is due to have a psychological assessment. He has severe learning needs. His family support him the best that they can.

“They have even tried taking away his mobile phone, but he’s an adult.”

The court heard that on November 9 Javeed had been given a 12-week suspended prison term for unrelated matters and he had breached that sentence.

He also breached a five-year criminal behaviour order given in September 2015.

Javeed, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, Telford pleaded guilty to four offences of breaching of a police criminal behaviour order and pleaded guilty to two offences of wasting police time by prison video link at Telford Magistrates Court.

In June 2016 he was given a criminal behaviour order which prevented him from intentionally making false and malicious calls to the police except when someone’s life is in danger or a risk of injury. The order also banned him from entering Telford town centre until September 2020.

Javeed was jailed for 18 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence and criminal behaviour order.

There was no separate penalty for the wasting police time.

Javeed was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.