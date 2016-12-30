Two arrested after car and van crash in Telford

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision between a black BMW car and a van in Telford today.

Traffic came to a standstill after the crash between the BMW Series 1 car and a Sky van on Finger Road, Dawley, this afternoon. Nobody was injured.

The Sky driver spoke with police about the incident and left the scene shortly after.

The crash happened about 20 yards from the roundabout, near the hand car wash.

Police were called to the crash at around 2.35pm.

Alexa Collicott, of West Mercia Police, said: "We were called to a two vehicle RTC between a black BMW series 1 and a Sky van. There were no injuries.

"We have arrested two men on suspicion of drink driving."