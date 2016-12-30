Telford burglary ordeal: Police release image of knife

Police have released a picture of a knife, similar to one stolen in a Telford burglary after which a 65-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Three men threatened the man with a knife and a hammer at a home on Stebbings in Sutton Hill, demanded money from him and then assaulted him.

The men made off from the property, having stolen some money, a knife and two coats, also containing money.

One of the coats is described as a navy quilted padded jacket, size medium, with a zipped front and a pocket on the left chest area with a vertical zip.

The other is described as a dark green, thigh length jacket, with two side pockets and a missing hood.

West Mercia Police have now reissued their appeal for information and a picture of a knife that was stolen during the burglary which they think may have been discarded in the area.

They say the coats may also have been discarded nearby and have asked for anyone who may have seen them to get in contact.

Police have been conducting extensive enquiries, including forensic work at the address, examining CCTV and speaking to local residents and are urging anyone who may have seen the three men in and around Stebbings on Wednesday, to contact them.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: "Despite the significant enquiries carried out by our officers so far, the men responsible for this horrendous incident have not been caught.

"It was a vicious, cowardly and lengthy attack, using a knife and hammer on a 65-year-old man.

"He was unable to defend himself and although his condition is not life threatening, he has been left with very serious and traumatic injuries to recover from.

"Please think how you would feel if this was your grandfather attacked in his own home, if you have any information about the people responsible please contact police."

The robbery happened at about 7pm on Wednesday (DEC 28).

The men were armed with a hammer and a knife and are described as white, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

One of them was carrying a red pizza delivery bag.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via the 101 number.