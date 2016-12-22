Woman racially abused on Telford bus

A woman was subject to racial abuse while travelling on the bus in Telford.

The 28-year-old woman was on the bus from Hadley to Oakengates and was on the phone when she saw the reflection of a man sitting three seats behind her.

She then saw the man make a rude hand gesture towards her while also being verbally racially abusive.

As she got off the bus, the man also got off. He then walked towards her while looking in her direction.

The woman then got into a waiting neighbour's car and left the area.

Police say the incident happened on October 22, between 7.06pm and 7.57pm.

The offender is described as a white man of a medium build, bald, approximately 5ft 11ins tall and aged between 35 to 40 years old. He was believed to be wearing large-style glass framed glasses, an olive green raincoat and dark trousers.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. Call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 674s of October 22. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org