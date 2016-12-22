CCTV images of men released after charity box stolen at railway station

A hunt has been launched for two men suspected of stealing a charity box containing up to £60 in front of passengers before boarding a train travelling in the direction of Telford.

Police say two men were drinking alcohol before the box, containing cash due to be donated to a mental health charity, was stolen.

The incident happened at 6.20pm on Sunday at Wolverhampton railway station and police say one of the men even asked for donations from other passengers.

British Transport Police said: "Two men had been drinking alcohol and were sat in the waiting room on platform one at the station.

"They took a charity collection box from the information desk in plain view of other passengers. As they made their way out of the station, one of the men asked for donations from passengers.

"The men left the station at approximately 6.20pm and then came back at 6.42pm to board the Arriva trains service in the direction of Telford.

"They returned to the station without the donation box, broken pieces of the box were later found near to the station.

"The charity collection box was to support the Mental Health foundation, which is supported by Virgin Trains and had approximately £50 to £60 inside.

Investigating officer Pc Sunil Rathod said: “At Christmas, a time for goodwill, this was a particularly despicable act of theft from a mental health charity, made worse by the fact that after stealing the charity box, they then approached members of public seeking further donations.

"I am keen to speak to the men in the CCTV as I believe they hold vital information that can help us investigate this crime.”

Witnesses with any information can call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 reference 151 of 21/12/2016. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org