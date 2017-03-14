Shropshire police dog campaign: Force tells public not to donate

West Mercia Police are advising people not to donate money to a police dog campaign.

The fundraising drive comes after Sergeant David Evans, from Market Drayton, was told by West Mercia Police that he was not allowed to keep four-year-old police dog Ivy when he retires.

Ivy was picked up by West Mercia Police at the start of the month to start the assessment and rehandling period, which will take about two weeks, and is said to have “responded positively” to her new owner and is “settling well” into her new home.

A petition was originally set up by Sergeant Evans’ daughter Jennie to keep the pair together, which more than 130,000 people, including celebrity supporter Angie Best, signed.

However it has now been taken over by Market Drayton resident Jacob Windsor who has also set up a Go Fund Me page.

More than £19,000 has been donated on the Go Fund Me page, which police say they would decline if they were offered the money. Mr Windsor said: “We plan to deliver our 138,000-strong petition together with a cheque for £100,000 to buy four more dogs in return for Ivy.

“Whatever we don’t use and whatever else we raise, we’ll look after the police and army dogs all over the country, set up a charity, stop it from happening again, put everything else like this under the spotlight, look at other animal welfare issues, get things changed.”

However police officials have advised people not to contribute to the funds, saying they would not be able to accept any money.

Emily Cleland, of West Mercia Police, said: “We are aware of a ‘go fund me’ crowd funding webpage seeking to raise funds in support of a campaign around police dog Ivy.

“We wish to make clear that the force has no association with this fundraising whatsoever. Police are prohibited by law from receiving any monies raised in such a way. Police dog Ivy is not for sale. Any offers of potential dogs or donations of cash are not required and we will positively decline any and all such offers. We would advise members of the public not to contribute.”

“Officers have today spoken with the person we believe has launched the fundraising webpage in question to advise him of our position.”