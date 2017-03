Oswestry woman suing trampoline park after fracturing spine

An Oswestry woman is taking legal action against a trampoline park after she fractured her spine on a jump.

Sarah McManus, 29, is said to be one of four people to have suffered serious injuries on the "tower jump" at the Flip Out Chester park in Cheshire this year.

The personal assistant and receptionist, visited the park on January 15 and jumped from the four-metre high ledge into a foam pit.

Miss McManus, who fractured her T12 verterbra, said: "I followed the instructions on the sign and landed in the seated position as suggested, but when I hit the foam, I heard a crack in my back and felt like I'd been winded.

"I was barely able to breathe and couldn't shout for help so I had to throw some of the foam sponges in the air to get attention."

She added: "I was eventually fitted with a back brace that I wear daily and only remove it to shower and sleep."

Miss McManus said she emailed Flip Out to tell them about her injury and raise concerns about the equipment, but received no reply.

Following her injury, three other people - Liza Jones, Ceri Jones and George Magraw - all reportedly suffered back injuries on the same attraction, which has since been replaced.

Miss McManus appointed Express Solicitors in Manchester to bring a claim against Flip Out Chester.

Associate solicitor Jonathan Flattery said: "We know that three other people have been seriously injured on the 'tower jump' and, while it has closed now, it should have been shut down sooner.

"Serious accidents like these should not take place, however, for four to happen within month or so is unacceptable."

A spokesman for Flip Out Chester said: "Since opening in December, more than 200,000 people have visited Flip Out Chester and we have an excellent safety record.

"Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.

"We welcome feedback from our customers and we are investigating these claims to establish exactly what happened.

"We have replaced the tower jump with a new battle beam attraction."