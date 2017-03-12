Telford man's rare £5 note sells for an incredible SIXTY THOUSAND POUNDS

A Telford man is an incredible £60,100 better off today after he sold a rare £5 note on eBay.

The polymer £5 note was in such demand because it has a serial number starting AA01, making it one of the very first produced.

The note was put up for sale by Piotr Sobczuk, from Telford, and its serial number AA01 444444 attracted 136 bids by the time it closed at 11.30am today.

Mr Sobczuk is believed to have come across the note in his change and researched the serial number when he spotted it looked unusual.

New fivers featuring Winston Churchill with serial numbers starting AA01 are attracting huge sums online from collectors. At a Bank of England charity auction in October, one new fiver sold for £4,150. The note, with serial number AA01 000017, was the lowest number offered to the public. The lowest numbered note, AA01 000001, was given as a gift to the Queen.