Properties in Craven Arms without water after mains pipe bursts

Properties in Craven Arms could be without water this morning after a mains pipe burst.

Severn Trent Water said the burst pipe was discovered in the SY7 area of the town this morning and water supplies could off or at low pressure for some customers.

Engineers were on site trying to repair the burst main.

A spokesman for the company said: "Our teams are out on site now and will work around the clock to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

"We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"We’re moving water around our network of pipes to get supplies restored to customers as soon as possible whilst we carry out the repair."