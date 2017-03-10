DIY SOS: Telford's Matthew Cooper sees new home for the first time - with pictures
It was the moment the DIY SOS team and the Cooper family had been waiting for – and it did not disappoint.
The television team had just nine days to transform Matthew Cooper’s home in Springfield Road, Trench, Telford, as part of their latest Big Build.
A team of 90 volunteers were on site each day and yesterday the 11-year-old was able to return home with his parents, Leigh and Sue, to take a first glimpse at the transformation.
The youngster has been cared for at Birmingham Children’s Hospital since August 2015, after he was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer. After more than a year in hospital, he has finished his chemotherapy and since the end of last year had been living in a rented house until the family home was made suitable for his needs.
After taking a tour of their new-look home, they emerged from the property to claps and cheers and thanked the volunteers and people who have supported the project.
Mother Sue, 48, said: “Words can’t say how grateful we are for this amazing home. It’s going to make life so much better.”
Father Leigh, 51, added: “They have done an absolutely amazing job They have surpassed all our expectations.”
Matthew’s former school, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, and the wider community managed to raise more than £52,000 towards renovating Matthew’s home.
But DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said yesterday that the show had not touched a penny of the funds and the money will now be kept for Matthew’s care.
Mr Knowles added: "This was amazing to be part of."