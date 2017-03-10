DIY SOS: Telford's Matthew Cooper sees new home for the first time - with pictures

It was the moment the DIY SOS team and the Cooper family had been waiting for – and it did not disappoint.

The television team had just nine days to transform Matthew Cooper’s home in Springfield Road, Trench, Telford, as part of their latest Big Build.

A team of 90 volunteers were on site each day and yesterday the 11-year-old was able to return home with his parents, Leigh and Sue, to take a first glimpse at the transformation.

The youngster has been cared for at Birmingham Children’s Hospital since August 2015, after he was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer. After more than a year in hospital, he has finished his chemotherapy and since the end of last year had been living in a rented house until the family home was made suitable for his needs.

Hundreds of people gathered on the street outside to welcome him as he returned home yesterday morning.

After taking a tour of their new-look home, they emerged from the property to claps and cheers and thanked the volunteers and people who have supported the project.

Mother Sue, 48, said: “Words can’t say how grateful we are for this amazing home. It’s going to make life so much better.”

More on this story: DIY SOS in Telford: School delighted Matthew Cooper will have new home soon, says head

They're here! DIY SOS team start Big Build at Matthew Cooper’s Telford home - with video

DIY SOS team on their way to renovate Matthew Cooper’s Telford home

DIY SOS in Telford: We’re all more than happy to do our bit for Matthew Cooper, say volunteers

DIY SOS gets help from tradesman to help transform Matthew Cooper's Telford home - with video

Firms and traders answer DIY SOS call to renovate returning Matthew Cooper’s Telford home

DIY SOS team in Telford to plan Big Build for Matthew Cooper

Watch the moment Matthew Cooper left hospital ahead of DIY SOS visit to his Telford home

Matthew Cooper returns home for first time since 2015 to await visit by DIY SOS

DIY SOS to help 11-year-old Telford cancer patient Matthew Cooper return home

Father Leigh, 51, added: “They have done an absolutely amazing job They have surpassed all our expectations.”

Matthew’s former school, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, and the wider community managed to raise more than £52,000 towards renovating Matthew’s home.

But DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said yesterday that the show had not touched a penny of the funds and the money will now be kept for Matthew’s care.

Mr Knowles added: “This was amazing to be part of.”