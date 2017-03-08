Triple whammy against cancer as Richie Woodhall sells gloves signed by legends

57

In the early 1980s, the battles between “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns were the stuff of legends, remembered by many for Hearns’ trainer Emanuel Steward bellowing advice.

And now, to raise money for the Pink Ribbon breast cancer support group in Telford, Woodhall has donated three gloves signed by Leonard, Hearns and Steward respectively.

Former super-middleweight title holder Woodhall, who lives in Telford, holds regular charity auctions of boxing memorabilia to raise money for cancer charities in memory of his father Len, who died from prostate cancer in 2015.

The next auction will take place at Halls auctioneers in Shrewsbury on March 15.

Woodhall said it would represent a rare opportunity to buy gloves signed by two of the greatest boxers of the modern age, as well as world-renowned trainer Steward.

“Before his death in 2012, Manny Steward also trained Wladimir Klitschko and it is a rare signature,” said Woodhall. “Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns were two of the great boxers of their generation, they fought each other twice. Together, the three gloves make a nice little collection.”

Pink Ribbon breast cancer support was founded in 1994, and has raised £145,000 for hospital services in the county over that time.

In 2015, it opened a patient reflection room at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, which gives breast cancer patients a quiet place to contemplate and discuss their diagnosis.

Charity founder Betty Jenkinson, who herself has twice been diagnosed with breast cancer, said: “The room links directly onto the car park so that patients can leave discreetly and in their own time after receiving the news.”

The group also also handed over £15,000 towards a new biopsy machine at the Princess Royal Hospital.

The auction is particularly fitting for Betty, aged 77, as her late husband Rain used to know Richie’s father Len through their shared interest in fishing.

The auction will be held at Halls headquarters in Bowmen Way, Shrewsbury, next Wednesday starting at 10am. The items can be viewed the day before or on the morning of the auction.

People unable to attend can place an absentee bid by telephoning 01743 450700 before the auction, indicating the maximum amount they are prepared to bid.

Alternatively, it is possible to bid live over the internet, by registering on the-saleroom.com/halls – allow plenty of time, though.