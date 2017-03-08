Fines issued by new Market Drayton town warden could pay for the role

Fines from a proposed new Market Drayton town warden could be used to cover the costs of the role.

Market Drayton Town Council has agreed to start looking into plans to appoint a town warden and train a group of volunteers to help crack down on litter and dog mess problems.

The warden will be able to issue penalty notices to anyone with a dog in a public place that doesn’t have with them the means of collecting and disposing of dog excrement.

The town council is also looking to agree a procedure with Shropshire Council so any revenue raised from penalty notices is shared or kept by the town council.

Councillor David Minnery, mayor of Market Drayton, suggested the town council looks at having a town warden to deal with the amount of dog owners who do not clean-up after their pets.

It comes as residents in the town are calling for action to be taken to crack down on the issue.

He said: “We need to agree a procedure with Shropshire Council who are the body primarily responsible and we need to agree how any revenue raised from penalty notices is shared.

“The time when we have to set our taxation level has already passed, so if we cannot find the cost from within existing spending then we will have to dip into reserves.

“We will have a discussion with Shropshire Council about either having the whole lot or sharing the fines.

“It would cover the costs for the warden.

“More important than that is the need to appoint a town warden and to recruit volunteer helpers.

“I am confident that there will be many of our residents who will wish to assist with this.

“Another aspect of the job of warden is to deal with litter, and the warden and assistants will be able to issue a penalty notice to anyone seen dropping litter in the street.”

Councillor Minnery said a similar scheme has been implemented in Church Stretton and has been successful.

He said: “Church Stretton Town Council has introduced this scheme already. It has created a position of town warden by restructuring its existing staff and adding a few more hours.

“The post has variable hours so that weekends and evenings can be covered and the warden is able to issue tickets for littering too.

“In addition, it has recruited volunteers who carry a book of tickets and appropriate ID from amongst those dog walkers who do pick up the droppings.

“This has proved to be very successful.

“I think it is an excellent idea.

“Lots of people who have dogs have become wardens.

“There has been a big reduction in mess and litter there.

“Shropshire Council is willing to train as many people as we can find.

“I think it is the only way to tackle this problem which is getting worse and worse.”