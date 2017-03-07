School to raise money for Shropshire butcher recovering after serious motorbike crash

Students are putting on a night of entertainment to raise funds for a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.

The event will be held at Thomas Telford School to raise funds for a garage conversion for Simon Gibbons, from Broseley, who was seriously injured in April last year.

He was admitted to a major trauma hospital but was later moved to Oswestry’s Orthopaedic Hospital for ongoing treatment.

After 25 years running Simon Gibbons Butchers, Simon had to sell the business last year.

He returned home in October, a big step in his long road to recovery.

The community has already raised thousands towards adapting Simon’s home to suit his needs, and now a school is getting involved with the fundraising too.

A number of acts, including past and present students, will perform on Friday, including the Thomas Telford School Choir and The Icon.

Organiser and student Ralph Porrett said he hopes the event will raise £1,250.

He added: “Simon was involved in a serious motorcycle accident last year at a race track in Derbyshire after experiencing either a heart attack or a blackout.

“The accident was life changing. After the incident Simon’s family had to sell his business, the butchers in Broseley.

“Simon is still recovering from the accident and financial support to help buy equipment needed for his recovery is required.

“The money raised from the concert will be put towards a garage conversion into a wet room for Simon, to make washing more manageable.”

Tickets for the event cost £5 and are available by emailing anightforsimon@gmail.com.

The concert is open to all ages and will begin at 6.30pm. Refreshments will be served at the interval and there will also be a raffle with winners to be announced on the night.