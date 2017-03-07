Rare bone marrow donor found for Telford boy Khaleel

A bone marrow donor has been found for Telford schoolboy Khaleel Khan.

Telford Priory School pupil Khaleel Khan, 12, is suffering from leukaemia and needs a bone marrow transplant to help his recovery.

But there was less than a 20 per cent of finding a suitable match because he is mixed race.

Scores turned up to register as a donor at an event at Asda in Donnington at the weekend.

But today it was revealed two potential donors had been found from further afield.

The stem cell team treating him today confirmed the procedure will go ahead later this month.

His mother Kelly, of Trench, posted on Facebook: "It is the news we have been waiting for. Khaleel has a match. Two matching live donors have been found – one from Germany and one from Canada.

"They are going ahead with the match from Germany, but will have the one from Canada as a back up.

"No words can describe how happy we are."

Khaleel, from Woodhouse Crescent, Trench, is currently at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

His family have asked people to continue to register as a bone marrow donor so that others can be helped.

Mrs Khan added: "Everyone has been amazing and so supportive and we still need all of your support as he has a long hard road ahead."

"Khaleel will be admitted to Birmingham on March 20 and the actual transplant should take place around March 29.