Licence for new bar in old Shrewsbury Argos store withdrawn

A licence application for a new bar in Shrewsbury has been withdrawn.

The Licensing Act Sub-Committee of Shropshire Council was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the application which would have allowed The Claremont – planned to take over the former Argos store on Claremont Street in the town – to play music until the early hours of the morning.

But today, Shropshire Council said the meeting had been cancelled and it is understood the application has been withdrawn.

Under the application which was due to be discussed, the venue would have been open from 10am until 1am Sunday to Thursday and until 2am on Friday and Saturday.

A planning application is currently with the authority for a change of use of the two-storey unit to allow it to open as a bar and restaurant. It would create up to 60 jobs if given the go-ahead.

The licence which was due to be discussed would have allowed live music from 5pm until 11pm Monday to Wednesday, until 1am on Thursday and Sunday and 2am on Friday and Saturday. Recorded music could be played from 10am to 1am Sunday to Thursday and until 2am at weekends.

The licence would also have permitted the venue to sell alcohol from 10am to 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and until 1.30am on a Friday and Saturday.

It is not clear why the application has been withdrawn. Nobody from Wisetrace Holdings Ltd was available for comment.

A report to members of the committee said concerns had been raised by Shropshire Council’s Public Protection team over the nuisance the music could cause and also the noise from customers while smoking outside and from leaving the venue.

It also said concerns had been received over the lateness of the hours proposed in the application.

Previously, Joanne Chanter, of the Environmental Health Team at Shropshire Council, said it was likely the plans would cause a “significant detrimental impact” to neighbours.

She said: “The assessment of people noise as they arrive and leave the premises, and whilst smoking outside, assumes a level of 62.9dB for raised voices.

“The research I have carried out suggests levels of between 60-70dB for normal conversation. As the premises is being used as a live music venue and for parties, people leaving the premises are likely to be raising their voices to significantly higher levels. In addition I understand the capacity of the premises is in the region of 500 people and hence the predicted level based on 15 people talking loudly is likely to be a significant underestimate at closing time.”

“Therefore whilst the predictions provide a useful reference I consider that the assessment underestimates the levels that are likely to be experienced.

“The assumptions used in the assessment are considered to significantly underestimate the noise impact.

“Therefore it is considered that the proposal is likely to cause a significant detriment to the amenity of the neighbouring residential properties.”