Copthorne Barracks: Shrewsbury project should provide for veterans, says Daniel Kawczynski MP

Homes or facilities for veterans should be included in development plans for Shrewsbury's Copthorne Barracks according to an MP.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, has warned the current project, which has no dedicated homes or facilities for veterans, is failing to adhere to the spirit of the Military Covenant.

The covenant is designed to ensure that military personnel are not disadvantaged.

Mr Kawczynski has written to the Defence Select Committee, asking it to carry out an inquiry into the disposal of barracks across the country and whether the process is in conflict with the covenant.

He said: “I do not think the MoD is adhering as strongly to the spirit or the letter of the military covenant as it could.

“The government trumpets the Military Covenant and the importance of local councils and communities doing their bit to implement and promote that covenant but from what I have seen myself I am not convinced they are implementing the spirit or the letter of the Military Covenant themselves in the disposal of the barracks.”

The Conservative MP said he wanted to see some part of Copthorne Barracks, which is currently the subject of a planning application for more than 200 homes, used to benefit veterans.

He said: “I would like to see that when the barracks is sold off there should be something that is specifically dedicated to veterans, but it is not for me to say what that should be.”

In his letter Mr Kawczynski makes a “request that the Defence Select Committee give due consideration to conducting a formal parliamentary inquiry into the disposal of UK military estates to ensure that any potential developers have due regard to the needs of the local community and veterans, in line with the Armed Forces Covenant.”

Last week Shropshire Council said it would support more affordable housing on the site, along with dedicated homes for veterans.

Mal Price, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and housing, said: “No-one wants to see anyone in housing need, military veteran or not. The land at Copthorne Barracks does not belong to Shropshire Council but we will work with all partners, developers and the land owners, Daniel Kawczynski MP and the Light Infantry Veterans group to see what can be achieved at the site, including potential military provision, taking planning policy into account.”

Norman McGuiggan, part of the Light Infantry Veterans campaign, welcomed the move.

He said: “We were pleased to have the recent opportunity to meet with Shropshire councillors regarding Copthorne Barracks. The meeting, which had been arranged some weeks ago, was extremely constructive and informative. Everyone is looking for the best outcome for this historic site and the local community. So we were not surprised to learn of their support for the potential of military ex-service housing provision on the site, as stated – yet another demonstration of Shropshire’s long and proud commitment to and connections with the military, for which the veteran community are always grateful.”