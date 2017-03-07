Bar plan for former Shrewsbury Argos store ‘too noisy’, says environmental health

A new bar in Shrewsbury town centre would create more noise than is acceptable under health guidelines according to an environmental health officer.

Plans have been lodged with Shropshire Council to transform the former Argos unit on Claremont Street into a two-storey bar and restaurant.

Neighbours have objected to the plans over worries about the level of noise it would create, and despite altering the proposals to enclose a previously open balcony, officials have said it would still be too noisy.

Today, Joanne Chanter, of the Environmental Health Team at Shropshire Council, said it was likely the plans would cause a “significant detrimental impact” despite a noise assessment report having been carried out.

She said: “The assessment of people noise as they arrive and leave the premises, and whilst smoking outside, assumes a level of 62.9dB for raised voices.

“The research I have carried out suggests levels of between 60-70dB for normal conversation.

“As the premises is being used as a live music venue and for parties, people leaving the premises are likely to be raising their voices to significantly higher levels.

“In addition I understand the capacity of the premises is in the region of 500 people and hence the predicted level based on 15 people talking loudly is likely to be a significant underestimate at closing time.

“Therefore whilst the predictions provide a useful reference I consider that the assessment underestimates the levels that are likely to be experienced.

“The noise report assessed noise levels assuming the windows to the adjoining residential property would be shut.

“It is generally accepted that residents should be able to sleep with their windows open for ventilation and hence any assessment should be carried out with the windows open.

“When assessed with windows open the internal levels are predicted to be 23dB higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline level of 30dB. This is using the assumptions contained in the noise report that are considered to be an underestimate.

“The assumptions used in the assessment are considered to significantly underestimate the noise impact.

“Therefore it is considered that the proposal is likely to cause a significant detriment to the amenity of the neighbouring residential properties.

“Due to the nature of the noise source and the proximity of the bedrooms of the neighbouring residential properties it is not considered feasible to effectively mitigate the noise.

“A significant detrimental impact is considered likely.”

The new venue would include bars, a kitchen and seating areas, as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area. A total of 60 jobs would be created in the venture – 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

The designs are the brainchild of Wisetrace Holdings – a firm which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph.