Parking charges to rise at The Mere in Ellesmere

Car parking charges for visitors to The Mere beauty spot in Ellesmere are set to increase.

Charges at Castlefield and The Moors car parks will increase from £2 to £2.20 all day from April 1.

Extra money raised from the increase will be used to continue the upkeep of The Mere.

Clare Fildes, Shropshire Council’s outdoor partnerships manager, said: “The funding raised from these car parks is dedicated to the ongoing management of The Mere at Ellesmere, and is a vital source of income for this wonderful site.

“Funding for country parks and heritage sites is under threat following cuts to council funding and prioritisation of funding for adult social care and children’s services.

“The small increase in parking charges will go some way to help address this issue. The day rate still offers good value for money compared to other country parks.”

The council is advising regular users to join its new Shropshire’s Great Outdoors Membership Scheme for £3 a month. This will give visitors free parking at The Mere and Severn Valley Country Park, along with other benefits such as special members-only events and guided walks. They will also receive information about upcoming events and the latest news, a family-friendly walks brochure and a priority copy of future walking and riding leaflets.

Ms Fildes said: “Funding from the membership scheme will help improve habitat management, encourage wildlife to flourish and look after historic monuments.”

Lincoln McMullan, who owns The Signtists in Scotland Street and is a member of the town’s Chamber of Trade, said: “As long as the car parks in the town centre stay at 10p for two hours I am happy. It will drive more people into the town centre to spend more money. I have no objections to this increase.”