Oswestry heroine used car to block gang in bid to foil terrifying kidnapping

A woman today described the dramatic moment she used her car as a blockade to foil the kidnapping of a family in Oswestry.

Loraine Duncan, 50, put herself in danger as she used her own vehicle to block the getaway car of a gang.

Now she has received a bravery award for her actions, which helped police rescue a terrified woman and her three children.

Mrs Duncan spoke for the first time about her heroism in the drama.

Despite being threatened with a crowbar, she managed to delay the kidnap long enough for police to be alerted.

Although the gang managed to get away with the woman and children in a second car, police tracked them down.

Three defendants are now serving a total of more than 17 years for conspiracy to kidnap.

Mrs Duncan, who works at the town’s orthopaedic hospital, has been presented with a High Sheriff’s award.

She said it never crossed her mind to drive on and ignore what was happening, adding: “One of the men had a crowbar and it was then that I realised something was very wrong. I saw the lady being manhandled and I thought if I could block their car it may stop them.

“I have got a daughter and this lady is somebody’s daughter so it never crossed my mind to move on and not get involved. I just thought if I could help in any small way I should.

“I know I did the right thing. It was a very small part of a big thing. They were very brave people that were out there – I was in the security of my car.

“For me, I was not brave – they were the brave people. I was most concerned about the lady and the children. I was pleased I was able to help in my small way.

“It is a proud day for me and my family. My mum has just been taken into hospital but she said I must come along. I am proud of what I did but it was a small part in a bigger thing.”

Mrs Duncan was presented with a certificate and £250 for her courageous effort during a ceremony conducted by Judge Peter Barrie and Mrs Holmes.

Three men, Mohammed Anser Khan, of Whitehall Road, Tipton, Muserat Khan, of Greets Green Road, West Bromwich, and Ateek Khan, of Oak Road, West Bromwich, all admitted conspiracy to kidnapping at Shrewsbury Crown Court and were jailed.