Girl, 15, goes missing from Oswestry prompting police appeal

Concern is growing for a teenager missing from Oswestry.

Shawna Bow, aged 15, was last seen at about 6.40pm yesterday in the Cabin Lane area of Oswestry.

She was reported missing at about 8.20pm that evening.

Concern is growing for her welfare and police officers would like to make sure she is safe and well.

Shawna is described as white, 5'5" tall, and has long dark curly hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Parka jacket with a fur hood, black jeans and Ugg boots.

Anyone who knows where Shawna is or who sees someone matching her description is asked to call police on 101.