Woman, 70, killed in Shropshire blaze is named

A 70-year-old woman who died in a blaze that gutted a house in a Shropshire village has been named as Diana Joyce Dasey.

Mrs Dasey was still inside when her mid-terrace bungalow at Chestnut Meadow in Bucknell went up in flames in the early hours on Friday last week.

Police and fire investigators are still looking into how the fire started at the village near Clun.

A power cable-carrying pole to the rear of the house was seen sparking at around the time the fire started at about 5.30am, but it is not known if this was the cause or effect of the fire.

Police confirmed a woman was killed in the blaze on Friday evening, after a delay in investigators being able getting into the property as it was so gutted by fire that it became structurally unsound.

A man escaped the property before fire crews arrived and was taken to hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition.

An inquest into Mrs Dasey's death will be formally opened by the coroner at 9.30am on Tuesday, at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.