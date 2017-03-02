The Shrewsbury 24: Richard Whiteley spy claim by Ricky Tomlinson 'is ridiculous’

The partner of the late Countdown host Richard Whiteley has derided claims he was behind a plot that led to the imprisonment of actor Ricky Tomlinson because of his involvement in strike action in Shrewsbury.

The Royle Family star claims that Whiteley was an MI5 spy who played a role in having him jailed in the mid 1970s. He is currently trying to clear his name as part of the Shrewsbury 24 Campaign.

But Kathryn Apanowicz, branded the claims “ridiculous” and urged Tomlinson to have a “long, hard look at himself”.

She pointed to a string of her partner’s shortcomings which would cast doubt on his suitability for a role in the intelligence services.

She said: “He was the most indiscreet person I knew. He could not keep a secret for toffee. Number one, he had an asthma inhaler so running around and escaping from whoever was chasing after him, he wouldn’t be able to do that.

“He couldn’t work technology, it’s nonsense. He couldn’t do maths – he used to struggle with the Conundrum.”

She added: “Really and truly, Ricky Tomlinson should take a long, hard look at himself and stop casting such stupid aspersions because it’s nonsense – he’s made himself look a bloody fool.”

Eileen Turnbull, a researcher for the Shrewsbury 24 Campaign, said: “I believe firmly that there is factual evidence to show that there was Government interference in the charges that were brought against the Shrewsbury pickets and in the trial itself.

“But we have found no evidence to support the view that Richard Whiteley was in any way connected to the security services, he was just the presenter. This came as a bolt from the blue as far as we were concerned.”

The Shrewsbury 24 were building workers who were jailed in 1973 following the first ever national building workers strike in 1972. They picketed building sites in Shrewsbury.

Tomlinson, a trade unionist, said a documentary fronted by Whiteley was government propaganda that swayed a jury that convicted him for offences linked to the 1972 builders’ strike.

He said he has leaked classified documents showing late prime minister Sir Edward Heath and Labour MP Woodrow Wyatt were involved in a conspiracy to jail the group.

He claims two jurors in the 1973 trial changed their verdicts after the documentary, Red Under The Bed, was broadcast by Yorkshire Television as the jury deliberated.

He said: “We found out this week that the film was designed, written, made and paid for by the security services.

“Woodrow Wyatt was a member of the security services and, unbelievably, so was Richard Whiteley, who hosted the show..”

Whiteley died in 2005 aged 61 after undergoing heart surgery.

The Shrewsbury 24 campaign group has submitted an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to have the cases of the 24 referred to the Court of Appeal and have the sentences overturned.