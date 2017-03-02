Husband, 75, died after head-on car crash on A5 near Oswestry, inquest told

A 75-year-old man died when the car his wife was driving strayed into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle on the A5 near Oswestry.

John Leslie was travelling to his holiday cottage in North Wales with his wife, Jane, when they were involved in a head-on collision.

At an inquest into Mr Leslie’s death, Shropshire coroner John Ellery heard that the collision had taken place at about 7.21am on October 9 last year.

Evidence was read to the hearing, which took place at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, that Mr and Mrs Leslie had been near to The Queen’s Head on the A5, travelling towards North Wales when, for an unexplained reason, their blue Subaru Legacy crossed into the oncoming lane.

As it did it hit a silver Volkswagen Jetta driven by Colin Williams.

The accident, closed the road in both directions between the B4397 at Shotatton and the Mile End Roundabout for several hours.

Mr and Mrs Leslie were both flown by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

They received emergency treatment at the hospital but Mr Leslie died of his injuries on October 22.

Mr Ellery said no blame for the crash could be apportioned to Mr Williams.

He said: “There is no suggestion that Mr Williams was in any way to blame for this accident.”

The inquest was told that Mr Leslie, who was from Watford, had been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment but had died on October 25 as a result of multiple injuries.

The coroner said that a police investigation had been carried out but that Mrs Leslie had no recollection of the accident and could not say why the car had crossed into oncoming traffic.

Recording a conclusion of death by road traffic accident, Mr Ellery said: “I record that John Edward Leslie died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on October 25.

“The medical cause of death is multiple injuries due to a road traffic accident.

“The collision occurred on October 9, 2016, at approximately 7.21am.

“It occurred when the vehicle driven by his wife Jane drove into the path of the oncoming vehicle of Mr Williams for reasons unknown.”