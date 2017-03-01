PUBLISHED: March 1, 2017 14:24 LAST UPDATED: March 1, 2017 14:26 Shrewsbury Town Council revealed as the only bidder to keep Quarry pool open

Shrewsbury Town Council has officially submitted a bid to keep the Quarry pool open - and is the only organisation to do so.

It has emerged that the bid, a strategic outline business case, from the town council is the only one which was submitted in time for the Shropshire Council deadline.

Shrewsbury Town Council now has until September 29 to finalise its full business case to take over the pool, with a final decision on the bid expected from Shropshire Council's cabinet in December.

If it is not successful then Shropshire Council will press ahead with its controversial plan to close the town-centre pool and build a new pool at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne.

Earlier this year the Quarry Forum, a campaign group which has lobbied extensively for the pool to remain at its current location, announced that it was withdrawing from the process of submitting its own bid.

At the time the group's chairman, Bernard Wills, said that he believed the criteria set out for success was too onerous for the organisation to be successful.

Now the forum has lent its support to the town council bid, along with Shrewsbury's Business Improvement District (BID), which has repeatedly stressed a preference for the pool to stay in the town centre, citing the potential loss of trade for businesses as the main reason.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said their bid offers an "excellent" alternative to the Shropshire Council proposal.

He said: "Shrewsbury Town Council has consistently and strongly worked to ensure that the baths remain in the town centre. This view was confirmed by 66 per cent of the 2000 responses to Shropshire Council’s consultation.

"Unfortunately, Shropshire Council's decision to relocate to the sports village flies in the face of this public opinion and our outline business case presents an excellent alternative scenario."

Councillor Mosley echoed the suggestion from the BID that the pool is important for the economy of the town centre.

The council leader also said they would like to see the pool refurbished from its current state.

He said: "We are delighted that the Business Improvement District and the Quarry Forum are supporting our work as we want to retain a much refurbished swimming baths under our management and adjacent to all the great facilities of the Quarry and town centre.

"This is highly preferable in providing ease of access for all, flexibility, the potential for additional business and users. We show that there can be a brighter, sustainable future for this wonderful amenity for residents and visitors alike. We believe that it significantly adds to the economy of the town centre quite apart from the positive benefits for the health and wellbeing of users.

"We really think that our positive and exciting solution will work and hope that Shropshire Council will consider our submission very seriously and not be hidebound by previous decisions."