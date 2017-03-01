River Severn flood alert issued for Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Severn in Shropshire following heavy rainfall.

Waters at Crew Green, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool are expected to peak at between 5.2 and 5.3 metres this afternoon.

The agency did not issue any other warnings for further downstream.

However, alerts are also in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence at Llanymynech, the Tern and Perry Catchments at Walcot, the Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows and the River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

Live interactive flood alerts map:

For more information contact Floodline on 03459 881188 or go to flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/target-area/031WAF103