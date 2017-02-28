DIY SOS team start Big Build at Matthew Cooper’s Telford home - with video

The DIY SOS team were getting to work in Telford today as they began their nine-day project to transform the home of schoolboy Matthew Cooper.

Hundreds of generous local tradespeople have offered their services to help with the Big Build to make life easier for Matthew and his family.

Reporter Shophie Madden visited the house this afternoon, where DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said the build was already going well.

Looking pretty busy! Can't believe how much progress has been made already! pic.twitter.com/vnRXfmppOy — Sophie Madden (@SMadden_Star) February 28, 2017

The BBC are helping to transform the house in Trench so Matthew can return home for the first time in more than a year and a half.

Matthew, who is now 11, has been cared for at Birmingham Children’s Hospital since August 2015, after he was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

After more than a year in hospital Matthew has finished his chemotherapy and since the end of last year has been living in a rented house until the family home is made suitable for his needs.

Preparation at the building has been going on since before Christmas, with foundation work laid for the extension, some of the interior fixtures and fittings removed and an asbestos team have been in to strip the house.

DIY SOS in Telford