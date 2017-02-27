Proposed Oswestry travellers site is halved in size

An application for a travellers’ site which has led to more 200 objections, has been halved in size.

Shropshire council’s north planning committee will debate an application for the site at Park Hall near Oswestry tomorrow.

The application by the council was originally for six pitches for gipsy travellers or travelling showpeople.

But a report to planners says it has now been reduced.

The application has brought in 209 letters of objection from local people and a 109-signature petition.

Whittington Parish Council has also objected, saying that the access is from a residential area and on a narrow road which already suffers from traffic problems.

Local county councillor, Steve Charmley, said he would still be objecting despite the change to the application.

“This is in completely the wrong area,” he said.