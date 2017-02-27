Insurance cover woes in Wem after floods

Some Shropshire residents are struggling to secure home insurance, according to a councillor.

Chris Mellings, Shropshire councillor for Wem, said he has been contacted by some residents in Roden Grove who are struggling to find reasonably priced home insurance.

He said he was concerned it is because of flooding issues and also new homes due to be built in the area.

Controversial plans to build 25 homes in Roden Grove were approved behind closed doors in 2015 – to the anger of residents.

More than 40 residents attended a meeting of Wem Town Council to voice their displeasure that the planning application was approved without being discussed at a planning committee meeting.

More than 460 people signed a petition opposing the plans when they were unveiled by developers Berrys in June 2015.

Neighbours say the land is a problem for flooding, and their own gardens were often covered in water for weeks on end. Fears have also been raised about potential sewage and traffic problems. But planning officers at Shirehall approved the plan using delegated powers.

Chris Mellings, Shropshire councillor for Wem, said: “A local resident in Roden Grove had their insurance renewal through for £1,000.

“They decided to shop around and couldn’t find any other company that would give them a quote.

“This is very worrying. People with that postcode have been having terrible trouble.

“For a number of people this could be very costly and some might have an issue even getting insurance in the first place.

“We need to establish why.”

Ian Kilby, Shropshire Council’s planning services manager, said the authority had done nothing wrong by allowing permission for the homes to be built in Roden Grove.

Councillor Mellings added: “There are concerns the proposed new development is causing an impact on current resident’s insurance renewals.

“Clearly something is not right.

“We need to follow this up and find out what is causing the issue and make sure there is reasonably price insurance for residents.”

Councillors decided to write to the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council to find out why home owners are having an issue.