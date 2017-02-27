DIY SOS team on their way to renovate Matthew Cooper’s Telford home

The vans are packed and they're on their way. The DIY SOS team will be in Telford tomorrow as they begin work on a nine-day project to transform the home of schoolboy Matthew Cooper.

Programme makers from the BBC took to Twitter to show branded vans ready to roll into Trench.

Vans packed and ready to go out on the road again! DIY SOS on the way to Telford for another Big Build 🙂 🛠 pic.twitter.com/ox59RxD4Xa — DIY SOS (@DIYSOS) February 26, 2017

And Springfield Road, leading to the Cooper family home was closed today to make way for all the tools, supplies and equipment that will be needed.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted:

Road closure now in place in trench so BBC DIY SOS team can transform the home of Matthew Cooper so he can return home from hospital pic.twitter.com/yWy81ZjOB7 — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 27, 2017

Hundreds of generous local tradespeople have already offered their services to help with the Big Build to make life easier for Matthew and his family.

The BBC will help transform the house so Matthew can return home for the first time in more than a year and a half.

Matthew, who is now 11, has been cared for at Birmingham Children’s Hospital since August 2015, after he was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

After more than a year in hospital Matthew, from Telford, has finished his chemotherapy and since the end of last year has been living in a rented house until the family home is made suitable for his needs.

Over the past year, Wrockwardine Wood Junior School and the wider community have managed to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds towards renovating Matthew’s Trench home for when he is well enough to be discharged from hospital.

Now that DIY SOS have stepped in, the money will be used by his parents Sue and Leigh to help fund his ongoing treatment.

Preparation at the building has been going on since before Christmas, with foundation work laid for the extension, some of the interior fixtures and fittings removed and an asbestos team have been in to strip the house.