Tributes paid to 'shining star' killed in Storm Doris as clean-up continues

Tributes have been pouring in for Tahnie Martin who was killed in Storm Doris on Thursday - as the clean-up continued around Shropshire.

With winds approaching 80mph and the clean-up of the damage still going on, the aftermath of Storm Doris is still clearly visible throughout the county.

It comes as tributes continued to be paid to 29-year-old University of Wolverhampton worker Tahnie Martin who was killed when she was hit by falling debris in Thursday’s storm.

The marketing worker was described as “irrepressibly optimistic and kind” as police confirmed they were looking into whether the building’s owners could be criminally responsible.

On Facebook Yasin Akgun described Miss Martin as a 'kind, fun and straight person'.

"Words can't express the shock," he added.

"You've touched so many people and nothing can take that away. I'm so terribly sorry for everybody that knew you.

"I hope you're up there seeing how loved you were by so many.

"Something so cruel to happen to someone so lovely has left us all devastated."

Heartbroken Shodease Allen-Dexter wrote: "I'm glad that I had the chance to work with you and appreciate the motivation you gave me.

"You were such a strong, smart, caring and inspirational woman and always up for a laugh. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in paradise."

Meanwhile senior English lecturer at the university, Dr Aidan Byrne, said Tahnie would be “missed by everyone who knew her.”

During the storm hundreds of trees were forced down, while reports of injuries and damage to buildings were still coming in yesterday.

West Mercia Police responded to more than 90 calls from the public and its partner agencies about trees being down on roads and footpaths across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Elsewhere, West Midlands Ambulance Service said that for certain periods of the day, the number of calls coming in were comparable to New Year’s Eve.

Between 10am and 11am they received 202 calls compared to 141 the day before, while there were 183 calls between 11am and 12pm compared to 145 on Wednesday.

Across Shropshire there were at least six calls directly related to weather, including an RTC on the A49, a man hit on head with a metal sign in Criggion, near Welshpool, a man blown from a truck in Wooton and a man hit by a fence panel in Trench. Two elderly women were also treated after being blown over, one at Meole Brace Retail Park and another at Shawbury.

At the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital a sculpture donated to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust by a former patient was badly damaged.

The sculpture, entitled The Murmur of Voices, was donated by sculptor Tony Roberts for the garden at the Hamar Help and Support Centre at the hospital. The glass sculpture is made up of two pillars engraved with words taken from snatched conversations between patients.

Jessica Hancox, lead cancer nurse for the trust, said: “We were devastated when we discovered the damage.”