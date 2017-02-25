Shrewsbury's medieval McDonald's to serve last Big Mac as it shuts for the last time

After decades of serving up millions of Big Macs and cheeseburgers Shrewsbury's town centre McDonald's will be closing its doors for good today.

McDonald's on Pride Hill has long been the favourite hang out for teenagers since it first opened more than 30 years ago.

Countless milkshakes, bean burgers and fries have been consumed on its premises but today staff will be dishing up for the final time.

News of the shock closure was made public last month after it was announced the lease on the property, some parts of which dates back to the 13th century, would not be renewed.

The restaurant is believed to be the oldest building to house a McDonald’s in the world, and the closure means the fast-food giant will only have two remaining Shrewsbury outlets, at Meole Brace and Battlefield, but none in the town centre.

The decision to close the restaurant after 34 years was one that was not ‘taken lightly’ by McDonalds bosses but it is believed that the building, which has a Medieval basement level, was not up to the requirements needed for the chain in the 21st century.

More on this story: McDonald’s to expand Shrewsbury restaurant weeks after announcing Pride Hill closure

Shrewsbury McDonald's closure: Town still thriving despite restaurant leaving

'No more midnight Maccies': Shrewsbury reacts to losing its town centre McDonald's

Shrewsbury town centre's McDonald's to CLOSE next month

All employees have been offered jobs in alternative venues and a spokesman for the business said it remained ‘committed to the Shropshire area’.

He added: “We are sad to confirm that our Shrewsbury restaurant will close after 34 years of trading when the lease expires. This decision has not been taken lightly but unfortunately the building is not suitable to meet our future plans.”

There is another burger chain in the town centre - Burger King reopened on Castle Street after quitting it’s premises on Pride Hill.

When news of the closure was announced it was met with surprise.

Sylvia Miles from Castlefields said: “It seems a shame to close the restaurant and I will miss it.

“It was always convenient to pop in and have a quick burger if you were in a rush. I used to come in with my grandson when he was little for a treat. The building also made it a bit special as it was so old and historic. Where else can you eat in Shrewsbury and be surrounded by the original town walls? I wonder what will happen to it now. It would be a shame if it is left empty for too long as it is in such a prominent position on Pride Hill.”