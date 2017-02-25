Fly-tippers hit Telford 3,800 times in ONE YEAR

Fly-tippers struck more than 3,800 times in Telford & Wrekin during 2016.

There was an increase of more than 300 incidents of fly-tipping on the previous year, figures revealed today show.

Telford & Wrekin Council was called to clear up 3,860 instances of fly-tipping last year, up from 3,550 in 2015. The figures are a decrease from 2014, when there were more than 4,560 recorded incidents.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Fly-tipping is an environmental crime that is a blight on our beautiful landscape and is perpetrated by reckless, thoughtless, irresponsible individuals who are ultimately costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.

"We will continue to tackle offenders with the full force of the tools and powers that we have.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence. The fines can be up to £400 for issuing Fixed Penalty Notices and up to £50,000 and/or 12 months’ imprisonment.

“We would appeal to residents to be our eyes and ears and report any incidents they become aware of via the Everyday Telford app or using our online form available on the council’s website.”

In May, the figures rose from 221 in 2015 to 304 in 2016, while in August it was 352 – 100 more than the year before. In December 2016 the number of fly-tipping instances dropped from 375 in November to 248.

Released as part of a Freedom of Information request, the figures come after a number of large scale fly-tipping incidents were reported in Telford.

Mountains of rubbish that would have taken dozens of lorry loads to create were left on land owned by Network Rail off the A4169, near Horsehay.

The track is near a signal box run by Telford’s Steam Railway. Network Rail said it was going to cost tens of thousands of pounds to clear. Police and Environment Agency officers are investigating.

A car was written off when the driver crashed into an eight-tonne pile of rubble dumped on Back Lane, near Newport, in January. The Volkswagen Passat had to be removed on a low loader. The driver was unhurt.