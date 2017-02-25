Couple found dead in cottage on outskirts of Oswestry

A couple have been found dead in a derelict cottage on the edge of Oswestry.

The man and woman were discovered by police after the alarm was raised on Friday.

Police sealed off a derelict house and caravan on the junction of Maesbury Road and Weston Lane opposite Pentons Haulage, putting up scenes of crime tape.

Forensic officers were at the property for much of Saturday going in and out of the decrepit house.

West Mercia police say the death is being treated as unexplained.

Inspector Gerry Coyd for West Mercia Police said: "A report was received with concerns for the safety of two individuals at 6.30pm on Friday.

"Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead in a disused building on Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

"Their death are being treated as unexplained."

The tiny sandstone cottage has been empty and derelict for many years after it was bought by a large company that was building on the Maesbury Industrial Estate next door.

In recent weeks plastic sheeting has been put up over the broken windows of the abandoned cottage, land at the back cleared and a small caravan placed on the site.

It is believed a couple had moved into the derelict building with their dogs and were selling pallets and timber from the site.

Signs that the cottage was being lived in were still evident at the weekend with chairs and a table with cups on in the yard.