Britain First in Telford: Three opposition arrests during far-right protest

Around 150 supporters of far-right group Britain First marched through Telford today during a protest that saw three counter-demonstrators arrested.

There was a heavy police presence throughout the town in anticipation of the demonstration against 'Muslim grooming gangs' in the area, but the only people arrested were supporters of opposing anti-racist organisations.

With flags, banners and white crosses in hand, the Britain First group gathered at Telford Central train station from around midday but the march did not get underway until 2pm - one hour later than planned.

Flag bearers led the way, closely followed by group leader Paul Golding and his deputy Jayda Fransen, as the protesters made their way from the train station along Ironmasters Way, Forge Gate and Lawn Central, before congregating again at the car park in front of Darby House.

Tensions were high as the group passed counter-protesters who had based themselves at Addenbrooke House and a woman in her 50s was injured when she was hit by a missile.

Among the far-right group were men and women of all ages, including 'Polish patriots' and a man wearing a Donald Trump mask, while many counter-demonstrators covered their faces with scarves and balaclavas and held placards welcoming refugees.

The dozens of police officers surrounding both groups ensured no major disorder broke out, but three counter-protesters - including a man from Telford - were arrested and remain in police custody.

A 29 year-old man from Selly Oak, Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of a breach of Section 14 of the Public Order Act; a 64-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and a 27-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of affray, after the woman was injured by the missile.

Nobody else was arrested during the event, according to West Mercia Police.

Police maintained their presence while speeches heavy with anti-Muslim rhetoric were given outside the council building, before the Britain First group made its way back to the train station at around 4pm.