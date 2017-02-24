Have you seen Janet Jebb? Pensioner goes missing from Shrewsbury

A 65-year-old woman has been reported missing in Shrewsbury.

Janet Jebb was last seen in the town centre on Tuesday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 2inches tall and of a stocky build. She has short straight brown, greying hair.

West Mercia Police say she is thought to be wearing jeans, a beige top and carrying a brown handbag.

Officers say Janet is known to travel and could be anywhere in the country. They say she may turn up at hospital and could give the name Millie, Amy or Lou.

Anyone who sees Janet or knows where she is should call 101.