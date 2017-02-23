Storm Doris: Shropshire and Mid Wales battered by high winds and rain - LIVE updates

High winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain are causing disruption in Shropshire and Mid Wales as Storm Doris hits the region.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning saying there could be "damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks" today.

Storm Doris could bring "gusts of 70 to 80mph" and "danger of injury from flying debris".

Heavy rain is also likely throughout today as well as some snow over high ground.

