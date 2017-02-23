Red light cameras in Telford welcomed by councillors

New cameras to catch drivers who run red lights in Telford are good news, councillors say.

It has been announced that cameras will be installed around the Trench Lock interchange in Telford to catch people who go through red lights.

Statistics revealed nearly three-quarters of all accidents there were caused by drivers running the lights.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin councillor for the Oakengates ward and member of Oakengates Town Council, has fought to help cut accidents in the area for a number of years.

He said any steps to make the junction safer was good news. He said: “It is a good thing, if it does catch drivers who flout the road rules so be it.

“I know there were signs around Trench Lock telling people to stop at red lights but how effective they were I don’t know.

“The number of accidents there have reduced slightly.

“But people still do it.

“Something has got to be done, it is ridiculous.”

There were 24 crashes at the interchange between March 2006 and July 2016, including one fatality and 73 per cent are attributed to drivers running a red light.

Drivers snapped going over on red face fines of up to £100. The interchange connects the A442 to the A518. More than 36,000 motorists use the two primary routes daily.

Residents also felt the new cameras were a good idea. Commenting on the news on Facebook, Zoe Corbett said: “Finally something useful being done at this island. The island works great – it’s the drivers that are idiots.”

Councillor Peter Scott, Telford & Wrekin Council ward member for Newport North and West, said: “I am glad it has been recognised as a major problem.”

But others said that running red lights was a problem at a lot of major junctions in Telford.

Lisa Round added: “It happens at most islands. I’ve seen lots of people jump red lights.”

Traffic lights were introduced at Trench Lock just over 10 years ago – but drivers failing to stop at red lights has been a continuing problem there.

Last summer, temporary signs were put up warning drivers to stop at red lights.