New Oswestry Lidl opens it doors to customers

Budget supermarket Lidl was today opening a new store in Oswestry - with roadworks outside the shop set to be completed after weeks of traffic misery for motorists.

The new store, at the former JT Hughes car dealership site at the junction of Shrewsbury Road and Victoria Road, in Oswestry was due to open at 8am.

Forty jobs have been created by the company.

Following the ribbon cutting, the store will be offering customers the chance to try out products throughout the day.

Roadworks outside the new store have caused a number of issues in the town, with queues backing up both ways, into the town centre and down as far as the junction to College Road, while some motorists have been unable to enter the cemetery.

But Shropshire Council has insisted the work was expected to finish last night ahead of the supermarket opening.

Richard Ealey, Shropshire Council’s network manager, said road resurfacing, line markings, road signs and work to realign the footway to tie in with the carriageway should have been completed yesterday.

He also said permanent traffic signals were expected to be operational by yesterday.

Lidl will be the seventh supermarket in Oswestry once it opens next month, as the town currently has two Aldi stores, a Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, M&S Food and Iceland. There is also a long-standing planning application on the table for another Morrisons store on part of the Oswestry livestock market.