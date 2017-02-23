New A41 stop off with petrol station and retail units planned for Newport

A new motor stop with spaces for heavy good vehicles will open near a town if newly-submitted plans are given the go-ahead.

The filling station will be off the roundabout on the A41, near Newport.

It was believed to include a KFC Drive Thru Restaurant and a Costa Coffee if approved by planners, although details of the retail unit chains were removed from the application shortly after it was submitted.

Patrick Beech, chairman of the town’s chamber of commerce, said: “I think this is absolutely fantastic news – it’ll put Newport on the map.

“With all these new houses and an increased population, this is what we need really. We need them to stay in Newport, not go to Telford.”

Mr Beech said that the motor stop’s 40-bay HGV block would attract drivers to stop and spend in the town.

“A lot of people don’t think we get HGVs in Newport, but people come off the M54 along that route,” he added.

The planning application was submitted by Acbuckley Architectural on behalf of Churchill Real Estates.