Family of Shropshire police dog handler vow to continue the fight for Ivy the German Shepherd

The family of a police dog have vowed to continue the fight to let her stay in their home.

Sergeant David Evans, from Market Drayton, was told by West Mercia Police that he was not allowed to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires from West Mercia Police.

Lisa Evans Dymock, sister of sergeant Evans, says he has offered to pay the ‘full amount’ to keep his dog - to cover the cost of training a new dog for the force.

She said: “I think they need a bit more time to understand Dave as a person to see that bond between him and his dog. 24/7 David trains with his dog and looks after her at home as well.

“He has always had a special bond with his dogs.”

Chief constable Anthony Bangham said although the animals live with their handlers they are not family pets and that the force has an obligation to spend public funds wisely.

Sergeant Evans’ daughter Jennie, who started an online petition which now has almost 40,000 signatures, said they are not giving up the fight.

She said: “Ivy is dad’s life. They are happy to sacrifice holidays as he knows Ivy would miss him and he would miss Ivy too.

“Our home is the longest most stable place she has had. To be taken from that and to be put somewhere else is detrimental as she would not understand why it is happening.”

Chief constable Bangham said: “We appreciate that all our handlers form close relationships with the dogs they work with and, understandably, many want to continue that relationship when they retire.

“Sometimes at the end of the dog’s working life we are able to facilitate this but we always have to consider the needs of the dog and the force at the time and to meet our obligation to spend public funds wisely and ensure best value from all our resources.

“Although the dogs live with their handlers and have close relationships with them, they are not family pets.

“They belong to the force and are highly valued resources.

“Police dog Ivy is very young and has many years service ahead of her. She will therefore stay with the force and be re-handled with another officer.

“I would like to thank Sergeant Evans for more than 34 years service across West Mercia Police and I wish him a long and happy retirement.”