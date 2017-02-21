Storm Doris: Severe weather warning of 80mph winds, heavy rain and snow in Shropshire

Shropshire is bracing itself for winds of up to 80mph, as well as heavy rain and snow, as Storm Doris hits the region this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning saying there could be "damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks".

Storm Doris is due to hit on Thursday and could bring "gusts of 70 to 80mph" and "danger of injury from flying debris".

Heavy rain is also likely through the day as well as some snow over high ground.

The warning in place from 6am to 6pm.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster said: "A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

"The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption."